Transport Management System Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2026

Transport management system (TMS) is a part of planning and execution system which provide solution that help companies to carry out operation more efficiently, reliably and cost effectively. It is a part of supply chain management as well as resource management. Most of the enterprises use TMS software in order to manage and monitor their business. TMS helps transport companies to optimize the routes of shipment from origin to destination considering all the factors including planning, execution, fleet management etc. TMS is used by various enterprises not only as a multifunction system but also as a comprehensive managerial system. Various enterprises prefer a system that can handle and manage all the inbound and outbound supply chain management operations that involves planning, decision making, transport follow-up, transport execution and transportation management. Various functions of transport management system includes real time transportation tracking, route optimization and vehicle load, scheme simulation and transport costs, freight audit among others. Transportation of goods is done via railways, roadways, airways, seaways or by combination of one or all of these and thus has to be well planned, executed and delivered. Thus, transport management system becomes a success factor in achieving operational efficiency for the aforementioned concern.

Global Transport Management System Market Dynamics Rapidly growing economies offer opportunities and challenges to the transportation industries. Increased shipment of goods across the globe is a major cause behind channel congestion and increase in competition between market players. Thus, requirement of transportation management system is increasing due to need for safety standards while transportation, storage and handling of goods. With the increasing transportation costs due to complex and intensive transportation networks, need for transportation management system is also increasing which is driving the overall global transport management system market. Moreover, increasing demand for ‘software as a service (SaaS)’ based transport management system is further anticipated to stimulate the global transport management system market. Increasing advancements in transport management systems over the conventional ones is another significant factor fuelling the growth of the global transport management system market. Furthermore, increasing collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers is a key element driving the global transport management system market. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding transport management system among various end-use industries is a major challenge hampering the growth of the global transport management system market. Also, high cost associated with the initial installation of transport management system is another key factor restraining the smooth development of global transport management system market.

Global Transport Management System Market: Segmentation The global transport management system market can be segmented on the basis of feature, application, type of license and transportation mode. On the basis of feature, the global transport management system market can be segmented into planning & optimization, execution and visibility & performance management. On the basis of application, the global transport management system market can be segmented into transport sourcing, capacity management, performance management, network design, shipping consolidation and route planning. Among application, the transport sourcing segmented is further divided into single sourcing, multiple sourcing and hybrid sourcing. On the basis of type of license, the global transport management system market can be segmented into on premises licensing, on premises hosted licensing and hosted licensing. Considering transportation mode, the global transport management system market can be segmented into railways, roadways, airways and seaways.

Global Transport Management System Market: Regional Outlook Transport management system market is geographically divided into seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global transport management system market over the forecast period due to integration of GPS and route planning system. With the increase in international trade especially in the developing economies like China, India etc., Asia-Pacific excluding Japan is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Moreover, due to continuous requirement of cost effective operations, Europe is also projected to witness a steady growth in the global transport management system market.

Global Transport Management System Market: Key Players Some of the major key players in the global transport management system market are Capterra Inc., MercuryGate International Inc, Cerasis, Inc., Kratzer Automation AG, SAP, Oracle, JDA Software, Manhattan Association, Epicor, IBM, GTNexus, Infor Global Solution, Kewill System, High Jump software, PTC, IFS, IBS, Logility among others.