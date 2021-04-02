Access Control and Authentication Market 2019-2025 Emerging Growth with Leading Companies- Canon, Genetec, NDI, Panasonic Systems Network, Q-Free and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Access Control and Authentication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Access control and authentication are the numerous measures, which can be either electronic or physical, designed for monitoring of objects and people, and controlling access to and precluding intrusion of any information or property. The primary objective of access control and authentication is to restrict physical access of any unauthorized person in controlled facility. These systems are the security devices that control the access of resources in the operating system. Also, access control and authentication systems are the significant tools used for investigating or preventing crimes which may take place in public places such as multiplexes, shopping malls, airports, casinos, banks, ATMs and other such places. Security requires cost expenditure and has some drawbacks that restrict it from eliminating the risks entirely. North America and Europe are estimated to significantly contribute to the access control and authentication market growth owing to high government investments for public security. Moreover, escalating security budget for protection of important infrastructure across countries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the regional demands for such security systems.

This report focuses on the global Access Control and Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Access Control and Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Canon Inc

Genetec Inc

NDI Recognition Systems

Panasonic Systems Network

Q-Free ASA

Tattile S.r.l

Access (Access-IS)

Zhejiang Dahua Technologies

Honeywell International Inc

Morpho Safran Inc

Suprema Inc

Cisco Systems Inc

Pelco Inc (Schneider Electric)

3M Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electronic Access Control (EAC)

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

Document Reader

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Sector

Utilities/Energy Markets

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Access Control and Authentication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Access Control and Authentication development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



