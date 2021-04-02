Air Transportation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

Air Transportation Market 2019

The air transportation industry uses aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo. It includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers, however, scenic and sightseeing air transportation and air courier services are not included under the air transportation industry.

Global airlines are focusing on alternate streams of revenue to increase revenues and profit margins. This is mainly due to increasing competition in the air transportation industry as airlines are cutting ticket prices owing to decline in aircraft turbine fuel costs, thus having a negative impact on profit margins. In this regard, an important alternate revenue generating stream for air carriers is the sales of ancillary products and services across their value chain. Ancillary products and services include pre-checking of baggage, booking preferred seats, excess baggage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

In 2018, the global Air Transportation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Air Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines

United Continental Holdings

Lufthansa

FedEx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Passenger Air Transportation

Chartered Air Transportation

Cargo Air Transportation

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Air Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Air Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Transportation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

