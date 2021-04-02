Aircraft Refurbishing Market – New Tech Developments and Industry Advancements to Watch Out for 2023

Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market by Type (Wide-Body, Narrow-Body), Refurbishing Type (Partial or Complete, IFEC System, Others), Application (Passenger to Freighter, Commercial Cabin Refurbishing, VIP Cabin Refurbishing), & Region — Forecast till 2023

The rising need to modify aircraft interiors has grown significantly, over the past few years, and is primarily driving the growth of the aircraft refurbishing market. This is due to the increasing luxury quotient of airline interiors, which increases the need for the partial or complete refurbishing of VIP cabins and commercial cabins. Of late, airline owners are focusing on improving and providing better cabin interiors, for a world-class experience to passengers and revamp the airline’s reputation.

In addition, the increasing demand for narrow-body aircraft is driving the market growth. Similarly, the increasing utilization of lightweight materials in aircraft refurbishing also fuels the market growth, as it decreases the gross weight of an aircraft, which result in fuel savings. The high initial investment in aircraft refurbishing is a major challenge to the market growth.

The aircraft refurbishing market has been segmented into aircraft type, refurbishing type, application, and region. By aircraft type, the market has been segmented into wide-body aircraft and narrow-body aircraft. As the demand for narrow-body aircraft is higher, as compared to wide-body aircraft, due to the increasing number of domestic air passengers, the market for narrow-body aircraft refurbishing is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global aircraft refurbishing market, tracking three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global Aircraft Refurbishing market by aircraft type, refurbishing type, application, and region.

Segmentation:

Aircraft Type

Wide-Body

Narrow-Body

Refurbishing Type

Partial or Complete Refurbishing

In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity System

Cockpit

Others

Application

Passenger to Freighter

Commercial Cabin Refurbishing

VIP Cabin Refurbishing

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players:

The key players in the aircraft refurbishing market are AAR (U.S.), Air France Industries KLM E&M (France), Ascent Aviation Services (U.S.), GKN (UK), Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company (China), Jamco America Inc. (U.S.), JCB Aero (France), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), SIA Engineering Company (Singapore), and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. (Singapore).

