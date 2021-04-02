Automotive Camera Market Size, Trends, Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2023

“Global Automotive Camera Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

The global automotive camera market is growing pervasively; mainly due to the augmenting demand for improved safety and visibility driven by the growing rates of accidents occurring due to the limited vision of drivers. Also, the increasing demand for sleeker looks and improved fuel efficiency of vehicles will foster the market growth. Simultaneously, the increasing per capita income is escalating the market to the ascended heights, bringing up more technological advancements.

Acknowledging the increasing size of the market, the research firm, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the already booming, global automotive camera market will reach approximately 19 Bn. USD by 2023 with a 19% CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2023).

Additional factors such as the growing influence of new car assessment program (NCAP) and the rising demand for luxury vehicles will substantiate the market growth further. The widening scope of application of sensing cameras in the advanced driver assistance systems will propel the market growth.

On the other hand, the rising prices of vehicles along with the high costs incurred in the design & testing phase is projected to impede the market growth over the anticipated period. Nevertheless, the dominant demand for these cameras in the overall automotive market is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent players leading the market include Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), ADA-ES Inc. (US), Balluf (Germany), Autoliv, Inc (Sweden), Basler AG (Germany), Delhi Automotive PLC (UK), Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), TRW Automotive (US), and Valeo S.A. (France).

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2948

Global Automotive Camera Market – Segmentation

The MRFR analysis is segmented into four key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Camera Types: Comprises Infrared, Thermal and Digital among others.

By Application Types: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Night Vision, Park Assist System, Pedestrian Detection, Driver Monitoring, andRoad Sign Recognition among others.

By Vehicle Types: Passenger car, Commercial, and Heavy Vehicles among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Automotive Camera Market – Geographical Analysis

The North America region is projected to retain its hegemony over the global automotive camera market followed by Europe region. This growth attributes to the high standard of living of people in the region.

Europe is also the prominent market for the product and will show immense growth in the installation of safety technologies. The growing passenger cars markets in Germany, the UK, France, and Italy will majorly support the market growth in the region.

The automotive camera market in the Asia Pacific region will witness significant growth emerging as a promising market in terms of size. Additionally, the rising disposable income will propel the growth of automotive camera market in the APAC, improving the standard of living of the consumers.

In light of rapid industrialization, the increasing number of automobile production mainly in China, India, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea will provide impetus to the market growth.

Global Automotive Camera Market – Competitive Landscape

The highly competitive automotive camera market is driven by the increase in automotive production and is totally dependent on automobile sales. With more cameras entering the market, the competitive nature of this market will intensify further.

In the wake of increased government regulations and consumer demand for automotive safety and advanced features, market players are emphasizing upon new product development initiatives and geographical expansion. The market is expected to witness constant innovations and development of new products.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 12, 2018: Lexus (Japan), the luxury vehicle division of automaker, Toyota announced the launch of digital outer mirrors (camera-based mirrors), calling it the world’s first application of such kind. These camera-based mirrors will replace the traditional side mirrors with sleek digital cameras which will improve safety, visibility, and cabin solitude.

The idea has long been proposed by stylists and engineers wanting sleeker looks and improved safety; this will also improve a vehicle’s fuel efficiency because the camera setups have lower wind resistance. Releasing these camera-based mirrors in Japan on the ES model, the automaker will review the market feedback before determining to the expansion of the system to the nameplates.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]