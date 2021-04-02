C5ISR Market Expected to garner $131,733 million by 2022 – Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, Thales Group

C5ISR Market Report forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $131,733 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the period 2016-2022. Airborne based C5ISR systems segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, while region-wise North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The command, control, communications, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) market is expected to grow steadily despite the sinking defense budget among western nations. Also, the demand for networked communications, national command and control (C2), sensor upgrades, space capability, intelligence, and electronic warfare systems would increase among the emerging and developing countries. The crucial area of focus is directed towards missile defense, unmanned platforms, and software-defined radios. It uses technologies such as C2 systems, SDRs, and satellites. It also helps the decision maker make the key decision in a precise and effective manner.

Get More Information Download Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659950/sample

C5ISR Market Key Findings

In 2015, surveillance and reconnaissance segment dominated the overall C5ISR market in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5%

North America generated the highest revenue among all regions in 2015

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with India, China, and Japan leading the C5ISR market

U.S. and China accounted for the majority of the share, in terms of revenue, responsible for nearly 50% of the total market.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, and Thales Group are the leading players in the global C5ISR market. They have adopted various strategies, such as contracts & agreements, new product launches, expansion, and partnerships to sustain in the market.

North America accounted for majority of the global market share in 2015, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Inquire for Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659950/buying

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the C5ISR market along with current trends and future estimations, and dynamics to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis

Porter’s Five Forces analytical model illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of the suppliers operating in the market

Value chain analysis signifies the key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD C5ISR MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD C5ISR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD C5ISR MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

Purchase this Premium Research Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659950/buy/4999

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]