Car Rental and Leasing Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

A car rental agency is a company that rents automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks.

Improving economic conditions, stability, growth of tourism and investment in travel infrastructure are expected to be the dominant factors of the growth in Middle East car rental industry.

The key players covered in this study

Localiza-Rent a Car

Eco Rent a Car

The Hertz

Europcar

Al Futtaim

GlobalCARS

Sixt

Avis Budget

Carzonrent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Offline Access

Mobile Application

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Intercity

Intracity

On-Airport

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Car Rental and Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Car Rental and Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Car Rental and Leasing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

