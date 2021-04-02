CHANGE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Change Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Change Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
A shift from traditional systems to cloud-first approach among enterprise application buyers, stringent government regulations, and rise in connected devices are expected to propel the change management software market.
The key players covered in this study
ServiceNow
BMC
CA
IBM
Cherwell
Ivanti
Axios Systems
EasyVista
Micro Focus
Zoho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Government
Education
Health Care
Manufacturing
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Change Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Change Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
