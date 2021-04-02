Childcare Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Scope of the Report:

Childcare software is mainly used for two applications: Nursery School/Preschool, family, child training centers, etc. Nursery School/Preschool is the most application of childcare software. And childcare software can be segmented into three main types by platforms, such as Cloud-based type, Installed-PC type, Installed-mobile type. Cloud-based type and Installed-mobile type are the most-fast-growing market.

Personalized Software, Inc., SofterWare, Inc., Childcare Sage, Kindertales, Procare Software, LLC, Ladder Software, Hi Mama Inc., KigaRoo, Jackrabbit Technologies and R&I Software Solutions are the key suppliers in the global Childcare Software market. Top 10 took up about 50% of the global market in 2016. Key providers, such as Chenlong, Yikang, Beiying Network, took up less than 30% of the Chinese market. Personalized Software, Inc., SofterWare, Inc., Childcare Sage, Kindertales, Procare Software, which have leading technology and market position, are key suppliers around the world.

The global Childcare Software market is valued at 390 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 570 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Childcare Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Childcare Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Childcare Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SofterWare

Ladder Software

Procare Software

Hi Mama

Jackrabbit Technologies

Ledger Software

Kindertales

Personalized Software

Childcare Sage

SmartCare

INursery.net Limited

Connect Software Solutions

Astec Solutions

Konverv

EntLogics Technologies

R&I Software Solutions

KigaRoo

AVI.DAT

Ogust

Chenlong

Yikang

Beiying Network

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

Installed-PC

Installed-Mobile

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nursery School

Family

Others

