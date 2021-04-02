Cloud E-mail Security Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Global Cloud E-mail Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 presented by Marketresearchnest contains a market overview of the industry which talks about market size, product scope, market revenue, growth opportunities, sales volumes and figures, growth estimation in coming years, current industry leaders and their sales/revenue metrics. The report spread across in a 108 pages with table and figures in it.

E-mail security refers to the cumulative measures taken by organizations for securing access to e-mail accounts. Different techniques are used by organizations to detect, monitor, report, and counter threats to e-mail accounts. These techniques include spam filters, digital signing of e-mail messages, strong passwords, and desktop-based anti-virus or anti-spam applications. They help organizations secure e-mail accounts from sophisticated threats and hackers. This helps in maintaining the confidentiality and integrity of the message by protecting sensitive data.

According to the report, a key driver for market growth is the rising number of instances of cloud service-specific attacks. Another reason for adopting cloud security solutions is the sudden increase in instances of attacks on the public and private cloud. One of the primary reasons for such attacks is the growing usage of cloud-based e-mail services and the users’ willingness to reveal personal information. The archived e-mails that are stored on the cloud are a major target for attackers. This compromises the users’ information, thereby resulting in identity theft and access to confidential e-mails.

This report studies the Cloud E-mail Security Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast. Find the complete Cloud E-mail Security market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Cloud E-mail Security market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud E-mail Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud E-mail Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Cisco Systems

Intel

Raytheon

Symantec

TrendMicro

AppRiver

Apptix

Avira

Barracuda Networks

Dell SonicWALL

Entrust

Mimecast

Panda Security

Proofpoint

Watchguard

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Spam Filters

Digital Signing Of E-Mail Messages

Desktop-Based Anti-Virus

Anti-Spam Applications

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Government Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Cloud E-mail Security report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Cloud E-mail Security Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud E-mail Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Cloud E-mail Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Cloud E-mail Security are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

