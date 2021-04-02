Corporate M-learning Market Growth Opportunity and Future Analysis 2022- EF Education First, Linguatronics, Pearson, Rosetta Stone, Berlitz, Cactus Worldwide, Inlingua International

Corporate M-learning (also popular as M-learning) refers to the learning process through social and content communication, using electronic equipment. It is a form of distance learning, where mobile users can easily access educational content on their handheld device (smartphone etc.) at their convenience. Emergence of mobile learning has helped learners involve in voluntary as well as active learning. Furthermore, the flexibility in mobile learning also engages learning through multimedia tools on smartphones. Besides this, other benefits offered by mobile learning are collaborative learning, high retention rate and multi -device support.

There are several drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of mobile learning market worldwide. Growing smartphone and mobile device market penetration, worldwide coupled with the rising need for highly advanced and digital learning have contributed to the growth of this industry. The increased adoption rate in BFSI is likely to create greater opportunities for the mobile learning market in years to come.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

EF Education First, Linguatronics, Pearson, Rosetta Stone, Berlitz, Cactus Worldwide, Inlingua International, Learnship Networks, Voxy.

This report presents the worldwide Corporate M-learning market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2022), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Corporate M-learning status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Corporate M-learning manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

Corporate M-learning Global Market Report 2018-2022

Section 1 Corporate M-learning Product Definition

Section 2 Global Corporate M-learning Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Corporate M-learning Business Introduction

3.1 EF Education First Corporate M-learning Business Introduction

3.1.1 EF Education First Corporate M-learning Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.1.2 EF Education First Corporate M-learning Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 EF Education First Interview Record

3.1.4 EF Education First Corporate M-learning Business Profile

3.1.5 EF Education First Corporate M-learning Specification

3.2 Linguatronics Corporate M-learning Business Introduction

3.2.1 Linguatronics Corporate M-learning Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2017

3.2.2 Linguatronics Corporate M-learning Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Linguatronics Corporate M-learning Business Overview

3.2.5 Linguatronics Corporate M-learning Specification

Section 4 Global Corporate M-learning Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Corporate M-learning Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Corporate M-learning Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Corporate M-learning Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Corporate M-learning Market Forecast 2018-2022

Section 9 Corporate M-learning Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Corporate M-learning Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Corporate M-learning Cost of Production Analysis

