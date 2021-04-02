Credit Insurance Market : Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players, Demand, Revenue, Emerging Trends, Size, Share Growth Outlook up to 2023

Trade credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.

The Global Credit Insurance market is expected to witness expansion in the near future. The credit insurance market is a huge market with low penetration. This market has a huge yet unrealized potential. Regulatory and insolvency frameworks vary widely between different countries, and although there is generally an upward trend in corporate insolvencies, the differences in frameworks and in reporting standards make comparison difficult. These factors have contributed to an increased awareness of and focus on trade risks on credit.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Euler Hermes

Atradius

Coface

Zurich

Credendo Group

QBE Insurance

Cesce

…

Three major European groups – Euler Hermes, Atradius and Coface – dominate the market internationally, with a combined market share in 2016 of over 72%.Geographically, the global Credit Insurance has been segmented into Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Europe held the largest share in the global Credit Insurance market, its revenue of global market exceeds 72% in 2016. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Credit Insurance will register a 2.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 8560 million by 2023, from US$ 7750 million in 2017.

Market Segmentation:

The Credit Insurance aims to categorize entire worldwide market into various segments for better understanding. This has been done based on numerous parameters including product type, service type, application, end use, technology, geographical region, etc. This provides detailed description of each segments which may help readers to understand the market into smaller parts of it. The study provides insights in relevance with several components of each segment including market share, revenue, past performance, growth drivers, future outlook and more.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Segmentation by application:

Domestic Trade

Export Trade

Global Credit Insurance Market report has been developed through thorough primary research and credible secondary research as well as information sources. The report also features qualitative and quantitative examination by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across significant points in the industry’s value chain. To conclude, the study related to Credit Insurance Market enlists estimations and forecasts derived by team of expert analysts with the help of analytical methodology, historic data figures and wholistic perspective.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Credit Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Credit Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Credit Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Credit Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Credit Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.