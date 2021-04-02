Critical Illness Insurance Market Outlook 2019 Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Business Strategies, Forecast to 2024

The policy may also be structured to pay out regular income and the payout may also be on the policyholder undergoing a surgical procedure, for example, having a heart bypass operation. Critical illness insurance, otherwise known as critical illness cover or a dread disease policy, is an insurance product in which the insurer is contracted to typically make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with one of the specific illnesses on a predetermined list as part of an insurance policy. In the last several years, global market of critical illness insurance developed rapidly, with CAGR of 16.48%. In 2017, global market size of critical illness insurance is nearly 27338.56 M USD; Asia region, especially China is estimated to account for the largest share, in terms of Population and economy, of the global critical illness insurance market in 2017. The region comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, including China, India, Japan and Korea. This has led to an increase in Insurance investment over the years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Critical Illness Insurance market will register a 16.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 63700 million by 2024, from US$ 25600 million in 2019.

China Life Insurance

Ping An Insurance

China Pacific Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

New China Life Insurance

AXA

Prudential plc

Aegon

Allianz

AIG

UnitedHealthcare

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

To study and analyze the global Critical Illness Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Critical Illness Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Critical Illness Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Critical Illness Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Critical Illness Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.