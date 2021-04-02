Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market Demand 2018 | Industry News, Regional Insights, Top Key Players Review, Revenue Analysis Techniques and Segment Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Direct fed microbial (DFM), also known as, probiotics, is gaining popularity with its role in improving feed digestibility getting acknowledged. The global direct fed microbial market is expected to grow with a robust CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed analysis of the same market. The report enlists several drivers such as concerns growing regarding animal health and growing demand for processed animal feed that can take the direct fed microbial market forward. Its ability to improve the intestinal microbial balance of the host livestock has been working in favor of increasing the direct fed microbial market. Furthermore, governments imposing a ban on antibiotics have given DFMs enough space to expand business opportunity. Direct fed microbial has promoted itself well as a perfect supplement for antibiotics.

On the flipside, the direct fed microbial market is facing steep competition as several companies are vying for the available scope. This can be hard for new entrants as they will get little or no opportunity in such an intense direct fed microbial market to unfurl and reap heavy benefits.

Get a Free Sample Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5049

Key Players Review:

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) Market are

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.),

Lallemand Inc. (Canada),

Novus International, Inc. (U.S.),

Hansen A/S (Denmark),

DuPont (U.S.),

Novozymes (Denmark),

Kemin Industries (U.S.),

Cargill Inc. (U.S.),

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands),

Bayer AG (Germany)

Major companies are getting involved in strategic decisions such as merger, acquisition, collaboration, and others. These tactics play well in the expansion of companies and market as well. For instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company is planning to acquire Probiotics International to expand their market portfolio. Novozymes and Boehringer Ingelheim have announced a strategic partnership and is also eyeing for the Indian market to increase their business opportunity.

Industry Trends:

Researchers from the North Carolina State University and the University of Calgary have devised a new way to discern what microbes eat and how their physiology and metabolism work. They used a mass spectrometer to measure the mass of molecules derived from the microbes in a community and then by using, a specifically designed software, the researchers got the desired results.

DuPont, on the other hand, has developed a bacteria-metabolites blend that can work in a tailored way with probiotic treatments and can prevent gastrointestinal disorders.

Segmentation:

The direct fed microbial market can be segmented by type, form, and livestock.

Type-wise, the direct fed microbial market includes bacteria, yeast, and others. The bacteria segment is dominating the direct fed microbial market. Lactic acid bacteria segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to its high effectiveness and convenience of usage.

Form-wise, the direct fed microbial market includes dry, liquid and others. The dry form is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to its long shelf life and impact in animal feed.

Livestock-wise, the direct fed microbial market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine/ pork, and others. The poultry segment is dominating the market followed by the cattle segment.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific segmentation of the Direct Fed Microbial Market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is accounted for the largest share of the global market. Canada and the U.S. are regions playing significant roles in taking the North American market and the global one as well. Their presence can be felt across the global market as many of the companies are based out of this region.

Europe is doing substantially well. Regional governments have mostly banned the use of antibiotics for promoting animal growth which has given rise to the demand for the direct fed microbial market. However, the APAC is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising concern for animal health has influenced associated people in India and China accept the benefits of direct fed microbials.