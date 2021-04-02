Electronic Discovery Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
In 2018, the global Electronic Discovery market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
Hewlett-Packard
IBM Corporation
Kcura Corporation
Zylab
Xerox
Accessdata
Recommind
Guidance Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consultation
Data Collection and Processing
Analytics
Managed Services
Hosted Review
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense Forces
Legal Companies
Government
Energy and Utilities
IT Sector
Transportation and Logistics
Media and Entertainment
BFSI
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Discovery Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Discovery Market Size
2.2 Electronic Discovery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Discovery Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Discovery Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electronic Discovery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electronic Discovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Discovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Electronic Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Electronic Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electronic Discovery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Discovery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Symantec
12.1.1 Symantec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction
12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.2 Hewlett-Packard
12.2.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction
12.2.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corporation
12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Kcura Corporation
12.4.1 Kcura Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction
12.4.4 Kcura Corporation Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Kcura Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Zylab
12.5.1 Zylab Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction
12.5.4 Zylab Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Zylab Recent Development
12.6 Xerox
12.6.1 Xerox Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction
12.6.4 Xerox Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Xerox Recent Development
12.7 Accessdata
12.7.1 Accessdata Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction
12.7.4 Accessdata Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Accessdata Recent Development
12.8 Recommind
12.8.1 Recommind Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electronic Discovery Introduction
12.8.4 Recommind Revenue in Electronic Discovery Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Recommind Recent Development
……Continued
