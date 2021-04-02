End User Computing Market 2027 Boosted By Rising Demand For Digitization In Organizations With IGEL, GenpactTech, Mahindra, Mindtree, HCL Infosystems, Infosys, FUJITSU, NetApp, Emtec,Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

End User Computing is a computer system which is developed for those non-programmers who can easily understand underlying technology which help them build computer application. End User computing has gained attention in the market because of the advancement in technology, and it is anticipated to have a significant impact on the markets in the coming year. Rising advent of new technologies is expected to remain the principle force driving the demand for End User Computing. Furthermore, improvisations in the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, and movement of organization towards desktop virtualization is projected to greatly influence the End User market. As the digitalization is the mega trend in recent time and industry is setting up of new business model, it is expected there is an untapped opportunity for the End User Computing market participants.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. IGEL

2. GenpactTech

3. Mahindra Limited

4. Mindtree

5. HCL Infosystems Limited

6. Infosys Limited

7. FUJITSU

8. NetApp

9. Emtec, Inc

10. Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic, Pvt. Ltd

End User Computing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

