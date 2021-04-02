Explore the Technological Advancements in Airport Baggage Handling System Market by 2025 | Industry Share, Growth and Forecast Report

The global airport baggage handling system market was valued at $8,504.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $14,509.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The baggage handling system (BHS) at airports is a process of transporting passenger’s baggage from check-in counter from the departing airport to the cargo plane thereafter collecting it at the arrival airport or destination. The BHS includes numerous different processes and checks. Some of the major tasks carried out by this system are baggage sortation, baggage counting, weight checking, balance loading, screening baggage for security purposes, and transportation of baggage with the help of conveyors and destination coded vehicles (DCV) by reading information present on the bag.

The key players profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Beumer Group, G&S Airport Conveyor, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Pteris Global Limited, Fives Group, Grenzebach Group, Logplan LLC, and Glidepath Group.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global airport baggage handling system market is analyzed in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2017?2025, wherein the forecast period is 2018?2025.

The report includes the study of the global airport baggage handling market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The global airport baggage handling system market is segmented based on airport class, service, type, technology, and region. By airport class, the market is categorized into class A, class B, and class C. Depending on service, it is bifurcated into self-service and assisted service. On the basis of type, it is classified into conveyors, destination coded, and vehicles. According to technology, it is segregated into barcode and RFID. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Airport Baggage Handling System Market:

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global airport baggage handling system market with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

