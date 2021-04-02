Forensic Technologies and Services Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Agilent, Promega, Thermo Fisher, QIAGEN and more…
Forensic Technologies and Services Market
Forensic technology is used to identify, collect and analyze electronic information to support investigation and discovery needs. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of over 36.0% of the market owing to the increasing rate of violent crimes across this region. There has been a significant increase in the adoption of forensics by private companies and law enforcement agencies amongst various sectors including healthcare in this region, thereby attracting a higher share. Development of sophisticated and supportive healthcare infrastructure has led to improvement in efficiency of forensic studies and is anticipated to boost the market.
The key players covered in this study
Agilent Technologies
Promega
Thermo Fisher Scientific
QIAGEN
Eurofins
LGC Forensics
NMS Labs
MSAB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laboratory Forensic Technology
Portable Forensic Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmacogenetics
Biodefense & Biosurveillance
Judicial/Law Enforcement
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Forensic Technologies and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Forensic Technologies and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
