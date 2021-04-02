Formulation Additives Market Expected to Retain Dominance by Application & New Types, Segmentation, to 2023

Formulation Additives Market Overview to 2023:-

The global formulation additives market is primarily driven by the increasing use of these additives in major industries such as paints and coatings, construction, automotive, electronics, printing and packaging, and furniture. Paints and coatings are used in almost every major industry and the demand for these additives in paints and coatings is driving market growth. These additives are used in architectural coatings for the protection of building structures and components. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific have resulted in increased construction, which is also fueling market growth.

Moreover, high production and sales of automobiles across the globe are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing demand for electronic devices such as laptops, gaming devices, and smartphones is expected to fuel product demand. This can be attributed to the changing lifestyles and high disposable incomes of consumers.

Key Players:-

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global Formulation Additives Market are BASF SE (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Altana (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Allnex Group (Germany), Arkema (France), Momentive (US), Münzing Corporation (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), and Honeywell International Inc. (US).

Market players are focusing on strategic developments such as product launches. For instance, in November 2017, Dow Performance Silicones, a business unit of DowDuPont Material Sciences Division, introduced a coating additive called Dow Corning 904H for architectural façade coatings that supports enhanced aesthetics for building exteriors and improves water resistance, repellency, and surface hydrophobicity. This additive has been designed to reduce the snail trail effect that occurs when ingredients in coating formulations leach to the surface. In another instance, BASF SE introduced a deformer named Efka PB 2744 for fast and effective deaeration of 100% solids coating systems in January 2016. This product provides excellent efficiency, long-term persistence, and effectiveness against macro and micro foam.

Regional Analysis:-

The global Formulation Additives Market has been segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global formulation additives market in 2017 due to the high demand in major end-use industries. Fast-paced industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India are expected to fuel product demand in the construction industry.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2017 on account of the high demand for formulation additives in the automotive, electronics, and construction industries in the region. The European market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the high production and sales of automotive parts in the region.

The Latin American market is projected to witness considerable growth due to the growing automotive industries in Brazil and Argentina. The market in the Middle East & Africa is also likely to grow due to the presence of infrastructure hubs in the region.

Segmentation:-

The global formulation additives market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into dispersing agents, defoamers, rheology agents, wetting and levelling agents, and film forming agents.

By end-use industry, the market has been divided into paints and coatings, construction, automotive, electronics, printing and packaging, furniture, and others.

