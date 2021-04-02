Freight Forwarding Market Overview, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2020

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report titled on “Global Freight Forwarding Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2014 to 2020. In this Research Report Including Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2315159

Latest market research report titled Freight Forwarding Market in India 2015 states that India is expected to witness considerable growth in freight market provided freight companies diversify their business to other logistic segments. The Indian freight market is rapidly being aided by improved warehousing infrastructure and growth in containerized cargo, which necessitates a robust freight network. Amongst the segments, air and sea freight together contribute maximum to the market in terms of value, however volume-wise they carry the minimum freight. Further inland water transportation has tremendous scope in the domestic market. An overall comparative analysis of the domestic transport sector highlights the modal composition in freight movement, with road being the dominant mode of transport and indicates the advantages of coastal shipping and inland water transport. Global comparison of the same highlights that the Indian transportation sector has tremendous scope to improvise, invest and improve on in order to exploit the potentials of the freight market.

The current market is largely mulled by rising freight costs due to volatile fuel prices, lack of skilled manpower and infrastructural bottlenecks. However, a surge of government initiatives in the form of National Highways Development Project (NHDP), Special Accelerated Road Development Program in North East (SARDP-NE) and Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the road sector, development of Dedicated Freight Corridor of Indian Railways, port sector initiatives and shift to GST regime are providing the necessary impetus to the freight industry. Emergence of EDI platform, UPLIFT – universal platform for logistics & integrated freight transport and 4S eTrans built on J2EE platform is some recent technology trends in the freight industry. Focus on emerging trade lines and diversifying business portfolio to multiple logistics segments are the key strategies to expect a sustainable growth trajectory in the sector.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2011-12 – 2014-15), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Apr 2014 – Sep 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2011-12 – 2014-15), Trade Balance: Annual (2010-11 – 2013-14), FDI: Annual (2009-10 – 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 8-14: Evolution of the Freight Forwarder, Freight Forwarding – Supply Chain Integration, Freight Forwarding – Definition and Types, Freight Forwarding – Value Chain, Freight Forwarding – Service Areas, Freight Forwarders – Streams of Income,

Market Overview

Slide 16-24: Asia – Pacific Market Overview, Logistics Market Overview – India, Logistics Performance Indicator (2010 – 2014), Logistic Market Size & Growth (2013 – 2018e), Freight Forwarding Market – Market Size and Growth (2013 – 2018e), Modal Share in Freight Transport – value and volume wise (2013), Attractiveness of Freight Forwarding Market in India, Market Structure – Freight Forwarding, Factors for Selecting Transportation Mode, Freight Forwarding Market In India – SWOT Analysis

Segments and Features

Slide 26-50: Freight Forwarding – Segments, Services and Benefits, Freight Forwarding – Key Characteristics, Road Freight – Market Size and Growth (2005 – 2014), Golden Quadrilateral and NSEW (North-South-East-West) Road Corridor, National Highway Development Program (NHDP), Evolution and Composition of the Existing Trucking Industry, Railway Freight – Market Size and Growth (2005 – 2014), Railway Freight – Total Annual Goods Carried (2008 – 2012), Freight Load Forecast – Selected Commodities (2014e – 2016e), Railway Freight Earnings (2010-11 – 2013-14), Railway Freight Rates (2008-08 – 2011-12), Investment Scenario in Indian Railways, Air Freight – Market Size and Growth (2005 – 2014), Freight Handled by Major Airports (2013, Jan – Sep ), Growth in Freight Movement (2012-13 – 2013-14), Growth in Freight Earnings (2012-13 – 2013-14), Air Cargo Output through all Indian Airports (2005-06 – 2012-13), Emergence and Growth of New Cargo Centers, Efficiency of Cargo Handling Facilities, Sea Freight – Market Size and Growth (2005 – 2014), Maritime Agenda: Vision 2020, Sources of Income for the Port Sector, Capacity Expansion and Investment Opportunities along East Coast Ports, Coastal Shipping and Inland Water Transport (IWT) Penetration, IWT Freight – Market Size and Growth (2007-08 – 2013-14)

Comparative Analysis

Slide 53-57: Indian Transportation Sector Particulars vs. Global Benchmark (2013), Comparative Benefit of Coastal Shipping and IWT, Freight Movement-Road Transport vs. Railways (2010 – 2014), Efficiency and Resource Utilization – Indian Ports,

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 59: Drivers and Challenges – Summary

Slide 60-70: Drivers

Slide 71-79: Challenges

Government Initiatives

Slide 82: Role of Government – Summary

Slide 83-93 – FDI Regime – Sectors Pertaining to the Freight Forwarding Industry, FDI Equity Inflows over the Years (2008-09 – 2012-13), FDI in Transport and Infrastructure (2013, Jan – Sep ), DFC Advantages in Freight Movement, Projection of Increased Freight Volume through DFC (2016-17e – 2021-22e), DFC Attractiveness – Comparative Analysis, Shift to GST Tax Regime, Shipbuilding Subsidy and Investments, Government Road Building Programs, Infrastructure Initiatives – Union Budget 2014

Sustainable Procurement Guidelines

Slide 95-99: Sustainable Procurement of Freight Forwarding Services, Key Environmental Impacts, Solutions to be implemented by Freight Forwarders Depending on Mode of Transport, Steps to Develop a Sustainable Procurement of Freight Transportation Services

Standard Trading Conditions for Freight Forwarders

Slide 101-103: Freight Forwarder’s Role, Performance of the Contract, Freight Forwarder’s Liability, Right to Lien Detention, Time Limit, Jurisdiction, Arbitration, Warehousing

Technological Trends

Slide 105-111: Information Flow through the Logistics Value Chain, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Universal Platform for Logistics and Integrated Freight Transport (UPLIFT), 4S eTrans built on J2EE Platform, Technology Adoption by Leading Players

Competitive Landscape

Slide 113: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 114-118: Competitive Benchmarking

Slide 119-143: Major Public Players

Slide 144-168: Major Private Players

Slide 169-172: Other Players – Company Information

Investments

Slide 174-177: Benefits of the Acquiring Company, Benefits for the Acquired Company, Outbound M&A Deals, JVs and other Investments

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 179-184: Funding and Investment, Compliance and Registration, Risks Involved, Focus on Emerging Trade lines, Diversification of Business and Case Studies

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2315159

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]