Global Cannabis Oil Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4194781#ixzz5oAUtdAmF

The global Cannabis Oil market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 46.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cannabis Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Cannabis Oil in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cannabis Oil in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cannabis Oil market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cannabis Oil market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Market size by Product

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Market size by End User

Recreational

Medical

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cannabis Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cannabis Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cannabis Oil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cannabis Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis Oil Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Organic Cannabis Oil

1.4.3 Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Oil Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Recreational

1.5.3 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis Oil Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Oil Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Oil Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Cannabis Oil Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Oil Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Oil Revenue by Regions

…

11.1.1 Select Oil Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Select Oil Cannabis Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Select Oil Cannabis Oil Products Offered

11.1.5 Select Oil Recent Development

11.2 K.I.N.D. Concentrates

11.2.1 K.I.N.D. Concentrates Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 K.I.N.D. Concentrates Cannabis Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 K.I.N.D. Concentrates Cannabis Oil Products Offered

11.2.5 K.I.N.D. Concentrates Recent Development

11.3 Canopy Growth Corporation

11.3.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Canopy Growth Corporation Cannabis Oil Products Offered

11.3.5 Canopy Growth Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Aphria

11.4.1 Aphria Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Aphria Cannabis Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Aphria Cannabis Oil Products Offered

11.4.5 Aphria Recent Development

11.5 Emblem Cannabis Oils

11.5.1 Emblem Cannabis Oils Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Emblem Cannabis Oils Cannabis Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Emblem Cannabis Oils Cannabis Oil Products Offered

11.5.5 Emblem Cannabis Oils Recent Development

Continued…….

