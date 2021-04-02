GLOBAL COMPUTER INTEGRATED MANUFACTURING MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST 2025
Executive Summary
Computer integrated manufacturing (CIM) is the manufacturing approach of using computers to control the entire production process.
The CAD product segment will dominate the major shares of the computer aided manufacturing market. The growing demand for computer aided demand (CAD) will drive the growth of this product segment.
This report focuses on the global Computer Integrated Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer Integrated Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Dassault Systèmes
PTC
Siemens
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CAD
CAM
DM
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Aviation
Ship Building Industries
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computer Integrated Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computer Integrated Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computer Integrated Manufacturing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 CAD
1.4.3 CAM
1.4.4 DM
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Aviation
1.5.4 Ship Building Industries
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Size
2.2 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Computer Integrated Manufacturing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Autodesk
12.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Introduction
12.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Computer Integrated Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
12.2 Dassault Systèmes
12.2.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Introduction
12.2.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Computer Integrated Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development
12.3 PTC
12.3.1 PTC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Introduction
12.3.4 PTC Revenue in Computer Integrated Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PTC Recent Development
12.4 Siemens
12.4.1 Siemens Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Computer Integrated Manufacturing Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Computer Integrated Manufacturing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4001393-global-computer-integrated-manufacturing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
