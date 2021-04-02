GLOBAL COOKIES MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
Cookies are flat-baked treats. In many countries, crisp cookies are often referred to as biscuits.
Bakeries and specialty stores accounted for the maximum sales of cookies. Bakeries offer a wide range of freshly baked products such as cookies and a number of bakeries provide consumers the option to pretest their products before purchasing. Specialty stores offer products from a large number of brands and this channel is the most-significant revenue generator to the cookies market.
The global Cookies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cookies market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Cookies in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cookies in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cookies market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cookies market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Kellogg
PepsiCo
Nestle
Danone
Mondelez International
Campbell Soup Company
Parle Products
Pladis
General Mills
Pacific Cookie
Great American Cookies
Boulder Brands
Starbucks
J&M Foods
Aryzta
Voortman Cookies
Ben’s Cookies
Market size by Product
Plain and Butter-Based Cookies
Choco-Chip and Other Chocolate-Based Cookie Varieties
Others
Market size by End User
Bakeries and Specialty Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores
Foodservice
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Cookies market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cookies market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Cookies companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Cookies submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cookies are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cookies market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cookies Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cookies Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Plain and Butter-Based Cookies
1.4.3 Choco-Chip and Other Chocolate-Based Cookie Varieties
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Cookies Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Bakeries and Specialty Stores
1.5.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.5.4 Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores
1.5.5 Foodservice
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cookies Market Size
2.1.1 Global Cookies Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Cookies Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Cookies Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Cookies Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Cookies Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Cookies Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Cookies Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Cookies Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Cookies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cookies Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Cookies Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Cookies Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Cookies Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Cookies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Cookies Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Cookies Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cookies Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Cookies Sales by Product
4.2 Global Cookies Revenue by Product
4.3 Cookies Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Cookies Breakdown Data by End User
Continued………….
