Global Electric Car Market 2019 | Top Leading Countries, Companies, Consumption, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

Global Electric Car Market was valued at US$ XXX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XXX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Global Electric Car Market was valued at US$ XXX Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XXX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Major driving factors of the Electric Car Market are influencing by regulatory actions, customer choice, and the availability of specific models. Generous subsidies and tight regulation continue to drive much of the growth. Changes related to battery technology and charging infrastructure are boosting the market.

Energy and petrochemical companies are committed to expanding charging infrastructure. The government policy has been at the forefront driving the switch to new energy vehicles. Poor charging infrastructure and shorter life span will act as a restraint to the market.

Based on the Technology, BEVs is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), mare called EVs, are also called fully-electric vehicles with rechargeable batteries and no gasoline engine. Battery electric vehicles store have electricity onboard with high-capacity battery packs. batteries are the most widely used because of their price and reliability, maintenance-free solutions, batteries are offering top performance and optimum vehicle capacity to their very limited weight, and also having a long lifespan; in addition, partial recharging is possible and growth factor in this segment.

In Segment, The Economy segment is also expected for significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. In Asia Developing countries are changing for rapid development in their economies through industrialization often make the automotive industry a strategic sector to be promoting to occupy a significant proportion to an economy due to its extensive upstream and downstream linkages to many diverse industries and sectors. the rapidly increasing in vehicle production in the China, Japan, India and Indonesia are explaining the increases in their per capita income that followed their rapid economic growth. Europe region is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Electric Car Market

Global Electric Car Market, By Technology

BEV

PHEV

Global Electric Car Market, By Segment

Economy

Low

Medium

Premium

Global Electric Car Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Electric Car Market

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Tesla Motors, Inc.

Ford Motor Company

Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

BYD Company Limited

Daimler AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A

Volkswagen AG

Smith Electric Vehicles

Renault S.A

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mahindra and Mahindra



