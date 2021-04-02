Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Sizing and Forecasts to 2024

Reportocean.com “Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global geographic information system market is expected to grow from USD 7,829.30 million 2016 to USD 19,212.34 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.87%.

“Integration of geographical data for better analysis and prediction is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of geographic information system market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are integration of geographical data for better analysis and prediction, and improved productivity and operational benefits. However, some factors such as and heterogeneous data leading to technical issues may hinder the market growth. The global geographic information system market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as integrating iot with gis, open source platforms as preferred deployment option, and rising opportunities in urban and regional planning. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to expensive infrastructure and deployment, and attuning data accuracy and efficient data management. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global geographic information system market market.”Government & Public Sector: The highest growing industry for the global geographic information system market”

On the basis of industry, the global geographic information system market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality. Among all these industry, the Government & Public Sector has captured the maximum market share while the Healthcare & Life Sciences has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.”Americas: The highest growing geography for the global geographic information system market”

On the basis of geography, the global geographic information system market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Americas is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Autodesk, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global geographic information system market”

The key players profiled in the global geographic information system market are Autodesk, Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Inc., CARTO, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., GE Grid Solutions LLC, GRASS Development Team, Golden Software System, Inc., Google LLC, Harris Corporation, Hexagon AB, Leadformance SAS, Mapbox, Inc., Pitney Bowes, Inc., QGIS, and Trimble Navigation, Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global geographic information system market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global geographic information system market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global geographic information system market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global geographic information system market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global geographic information system market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Integration of geographical data for better analysis and prediction

4.4.1.2. Improved productivity and operational benefits

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Heterogeneous data leading to technical issues

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Integrating IoT with GIS

4.4.3.2. Open source platforms as preferred deployment option

4.4.3.3. Rising opportunities in urban and regional planning

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Expensive infrastructure and deployment

4.4.4.2. Attuning data accuracy and efficient data management

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

5. Global Geographic Information System Market, by Industry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.3. Automotive & Transportation

5.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

5.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

5.7. Education

5.8. Energy & Utilities

5.9. Government & Public Sector

5.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.11. Information Technology

5.12. Manufacturing

5.13. Media & Entertainment

5.14. Telecommunication

5.15. Travel & Hospitality

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

