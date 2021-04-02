GLOBAL HERBAL COSMETIC MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Herbal Cosmetic Market

Herbal cosmetics and cosmetics are a kind of functional cosmetics between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. It has the characteristics of strengthening effect, simplifying the formula, looking for the appropriate ingredients to make the formula. With the plant additive or the Chinese herbal medicine, all the raw materials and additives should be tested on the irritation test of skin, such as preservatives, surfactants and flavors and spices, and the irritant experiment of the skin is also necessary for the finished product.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Herbal Cosmetic in US$ by following Product Segments.: For Men and For Women

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company

L’Oral

P&G

Shiseido

Unilever

Beiersdorf

Amway

AVON Beauty Products

Burberry

INVERSIONES AVI AMERICA

Chanel

Clarins

The global Herbal Cosmetic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Herbal Cosmetic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Herbal Cosmetic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

For Men

For Women

Segment by Application

Cleaning

Anti Disease

Table of Contents

1 Herbal Cosmetic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Herbal Cosmetic

1.2 Herbal Cosmetic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 For Men

1.2.3 For Women

1.3 Herbal Cosmetic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Herbal Cosmetic Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Cleaning

1.3.3 Anti Disease

1.4 Global Herbal Cosmetic Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Size

1.5.1 Global Herbal Cosmetic Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Herbal Cosmetic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Herbal Cosmetic Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Herbal Cosmetic Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Herbal Cosmetic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Herbal Cosmetic Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Herbal Cosmetic Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Herbal Cosmetic Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Herbal Cosmetic Production

3.4.1 North America Herbal Cosmetic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Herbal Cosmetic Production

3.5.1 Europe Herbal Cosmetic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Herbal Cosmetic Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Herbal Cosmetic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Herbal Cosmetic Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Herbal Cosmetic Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11 Global Herbal Cosmetic Market Forecast

11.1 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Herbal Cosmetic Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Herbal Cosmetic Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Herbal Cosmetic Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Herbal Cosmetic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Herbal Cosmetic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Herbal Cosmetic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Herbal Cosmetic Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Herbal Cosmetic Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Herbal Cosmetic Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Herbal Cosmetic

Table Global Herbal Cosmetic Production (Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Herbal Cosmetic Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure For Men Product Picture

Table For Men Major Manufacturers

Figure For Women Product Picture

Table For Women Major Manufacturers

Table Global Herbal Cosmetic Consumption (Units) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Herbal Cosmetic Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

