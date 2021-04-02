GLOBAL LOW COST AIRLINES MARKET 2019 SIZE, TRENDS, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, LEADING PLAYERS & FUTURE FORECAST BY 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Low Cost Airlines Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Low cost airlines are passenger airlines, which offer travelling service tickets at relatively cheaper rate compared to other airlines (full service or traditional airline). Low cost airlines are also known as “no frills airlines,” “prizefighters,” “low-cost carriers (LCC),” “discount airlines,” and “budget airlines.” Some of the popular low cost airlines include Ryanair and EasyJet.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rise in economic activity, ease of travel, travel & tourism industry, urbanization, changes in lifestyle, consumers’ preference for low cost service along with non-stops, and frequent service, increase in purchasing power of middle class households especially in the developing regions, and high internet penetration coupled with e-literacy. However, factors such as volatile crude oil price and increase in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, & natural calamities hinder the market growth. Conversely, sustainable airport governance, operational & financial improvement is anticipated to leverage the growth of the low cost airlines market.

This report focuses on the global Low Cost Airlines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low Cost Airlines development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AirAsia Berhad

Virgin

Norwegian Air Shuttle

EasyJet

Jetstar Airways

WestJet Airlines

Indigo

Azul Linhas Areas Brasileiras

Ryanair Holdings

Air Arabia PJSC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Leisure Travel

VFR

Business Travel

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Online

Travel Agency

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Low Cost Airlines status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Low Cost Airlines development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low Cost Airlines are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Low Cost Airlines Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Leisure Travel

1.4.3 VFR

1.4.4 Business Travel

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Low Cost Airlines Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Online

1.5.3 Travel Agency

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Low Cost Airlines Market Size

2.2 Low Cost Airlines Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Low Cost Airlines Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Low Cost Airlines Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Low Cost Airlines Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Low Cost Airlines Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Low Cost Airlines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Low Cost Airlines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Low Cost Airlines Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Low Cost Airlines Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Low Cost Airlines Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Low Cost Airlines Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Low Cost Airlines Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AirAsia Berhad

12.1.1 AirAsia Berhad Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.1.4 AirAsia Berhad Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AirAsia Berhad Recent Development

12.2 Virgin

12.2.1 Virgin Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.2.4 Virgin Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Virgin Recent Development

12.3 Norwegian Air Shuttle

12.3.1 Norwegian Air Shuttle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.3.4 Norwegian Air Shuttle Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Norwegian Air Shuttle Recent Development

12.4 EasyJet

12.4.1 EasyJet Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.4.4 EasyJet Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 EasyJet Recent Development

12.5 Jetstar Airways

12.5.1 Jetstar Airways Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.5.4 Jetstar Airways Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Jetstar Airways Recent Development

12.6 WestJet Airlines

12.6.1 WestJet Airlines Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.6.4 WestJet Airlines Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 WestJet Airlines Recent Development

12.7 Indigo

12.7.1 Indigo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.7.4 Indigo Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Indigo Recent Development

12.8 Azul Linhas Areas Brasileiras

12.8.1 Azul Linhas Areas Brasileiras Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.8.4 Azul Linhas Areas Brasileiras Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Azul Linhas Areas Brasileiras Recent Development

12.9 Ryanair Holdings

12.9.1 Ryanair Holdings Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.9.4 Ryanair Holdings Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Ryanair Holdings Recent Development

12.10 Air Arabia PJSC

12.10.1 Air Arabia PJSC Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Low Cost Airlines Introduction

12.10.4 Air Arabia PJSC Revenue in Low Cost Airlines Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Air Arabia PJSC Recent Development

Continuous…

