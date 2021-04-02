HAIR TRANSPLANT SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Hair Transplant Services Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Hair Transplant Services Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Hair Transplant Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hair Transplant Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Hair transplant is a surgical procedures that moves hair follicles from one part of the body to another part of the body. Hair transplantation is chiefly used to treat the baldness in male and female.

Try free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3405621-global-hair-transplant-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The global hair transplant services market is witnessing a rise in its demand. The market is segmented into three major transplant procedures like scalp reduction, follicular unit strip surgery and follicular unit extraction.

Increasing importance regarding their physical appearance and hair loss among the people in Asia Pacific region will augment the hair transplant market over the forecast period. Although the prevalence of androgenetic alopecia is lower in Asian population as compared to Caucasians, hair loss is a very common phenomenon in the Asia Pacific region.

Male hair transplant market segment held maximum marker share with a value of USD 4,166.0 million in 2017. Increase in number of male pattern baldness cases owing to genetic predisposition will be a major factor increasing the adoption of hair transplant procedures in males.

The key players covered in this study

Bernstein Medical

Bosley

Medicamat

Hair Transplants of Florida

Cole Instruments

Limmer Hair Transplant Center

getFUE Hair Clinics

Hair Transplant Center

The Hairline Clinic

Capillus

LaserCap

Solta Medical

PhotoMedex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Scalp Reduction

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hair Transplant Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hair Transplant Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3405621-global-hair-transplant-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hair Transplant Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

1.4.3 Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

1.4.4 Scalp Reduction

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hair Transplant Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Specialized Clinics

1.5.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hair Transplant Services Market Size

2.2 Hair Transplant Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Hair Transplant Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hair Transplant Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Hair Transplant Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Hair Transplant Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Hair Transplant Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hair Transplant Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hair Transplant Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Hair Transplant Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Hair Transplant Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Hair Transplant Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Hair Transplant Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Hair Transplant Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Hair Transplant Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Hair Transplant Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Hair Transplant Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Hair Transplant Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Hair Transplant Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Hair Transplant Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Hair Transplant Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Hair Transplant Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Hair Transplant Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Hair Transplant Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Bernstein Medical

12.1.1 Bernstein Medical Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.1.4 Bernstein Medical Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Bernstein Medical Recent Development

12.2 Bosley

12.2.1 Bosley Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.2.4 Bosley Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Bosley Recent Development

12.3 Medicamat

12.3.1 Medicamat Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.3.4 Medicamat Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Medicamat Recent Development

12.4 Hair Transplants of Florida

12.4.1 Hair Transplants of Florida Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.4.4 Hair Transplants of Florida Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Hair Transplants of Florida Recent Development

12.5 Cole Instruments

12.5.1 Cole Instruments Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.5.4 Cole Instruments Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Cole Instruments Recent Development

12.6 Limmer Hair Transplant Center

12.6.1 Limmer Hair Transplant Center Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.6.4 Limmer Hair Transplant Center Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Limmer Hair Transplant Center Recent Development

12.7 getFUE Hair Clinics

12.7.1 getFUE Hair Clinics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.7.4 getFUE Hair Clinics Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 getFUE Hair Clinics Recent Development

12.8 Hair Transplant Center

12.8.1 Hair Transplant Center Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.8.4 Hair Transplant Center Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Hair Transplant Center Recent Development

12.9 The Hairline Clinic

12.9.1 The Hairline Clinic Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.9.4 The Hairline Clinic Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 The Hairline Clinic Recent Development

12.10 Capillus

12.10.1 Capillus Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hair Transplant Services Introduction

12.10.4 Capillus Revenue in Hair Transplant Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Capillus Recent Development

12.11 LaserCap

12.12 Solta Medical

12.13 PhotoMedex

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3405621-global-hair-transplant-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025