Healthcare Information Systems Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment, Component and Application

The market of healthcare information systems market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, advancements in analytics and technologies, and rising demand for modified medication, and increasing adoption of digitalization and information technology into healthcare structure. Various government initiatives and support in terms of funds and policies, health and insurance programs in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The “Global Healthcare information systems Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application, and geography. The global healthcare information systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the healthcare information systems market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Medidata Solutions, Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, General Electric, Siemens AG, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth and Nextgen Healthcare among others.

The global healthcare information systems market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and geography. On the basis of component, the global healthcare information systems market is segmented into hardware, software and service. Based on deployment, the market is segmented into web-based, on-premises and cloud based. Similarly, the global healthcare analytics market based on application is segmented hospital information systems, pharmacy information systems, laboratory information systems, revenue cycle management and medical imaging information systems.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare information systems market based on component, deployment, application, and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare information systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Healthcare Information Systems Market Introduction Market Key Takeaways Healthcare Information Systems Market – Key Industry Dynamics Healthcare Information Systems Market Analysis- Global Healthcare Information Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Deployment (Us$ Mn) Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Application (Us$ Mn) Global Healthcare Information Systems Market Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Market – Competitive Landscape Healthcare Information Systems Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

