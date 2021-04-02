Home Networking Device Market Demand, Size, Growth and Forecast 2027 | D-Link, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NetGear, Qualcom, TP-LINK Technologies

A home network is referred to as the cluster of hardware and software components that enable establishment of connectivity amid each other. There are two potential methods of connecting these devices, viz., wired and wireless. The wired network allows the connectivity between devices through cables, whereas the wireless networks connects using technologies like Zigbee, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Rising advent of smart home is expected to remain the principle force driving the demand for home networking devices. Furthermore, improvisations in the wireless connectivity and standardization of wireless connectivity technology is also projected to greatly influence the market during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Emerging economies in the third world regions are anticipated to witness increased construction of technologically advanced homes, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The report aims to provide an overview of Home Networking Device market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Home Networking Device market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Home Networking Device market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Home Networking Device market is segmented on the basis of technology, and type. Based on technology, the market is segmented as wired and wireless networking devices. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into Extenders, Routers, Ethernet hubs, Network Cards & Adaptors, and Others.

The report also includes the profiles of key Home Networking Device companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Aerohive Networks (Dell)

– Belkin International Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– D-Link Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– Intel Corporation

– NetGear Inc.

– Qualcom Inc.

– TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.

– VMWare Inc.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Home Networking Device market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Home Networking Device market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Home Networking Device market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Home Networking Device market in these regions.

