Hosiery Market Size, Share, Growth Is Projected To Reach US$ 43.42 Bn By 2025 | Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc., “Hosiery Market by Product Type (Socks, Tights, Leggings, Pantyhose, and Others)” – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the worldwide hosiery market was valued at US$ 29.73 Bn in 2016, and is projected to reach US$ 43.42 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58258

Market Insights:

The global hosiery market is witnessing growth due to rising concern about personal appearance and grooming. Furthermore, shift in retail format to hypermarket and supermarket is allowing consumers to select and compare products according to their preferences which in turn is fueling the sales of hosiery products. Besides this, ecommerce sector has witnessed robust growth in the recent past, which is providing easy access to the consumers to compare hosiery products online. The global ecommerce industry was approximately US$ 22 Trillion in 2016 and anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Thus, hosiery products are also projected to witness high growth in sales volume through ecommerce platforms.

Increasing raw material prices is imposing challenges to the hosiery industry. Growing consumer awareness towards the quality and prices of various products due to growth in access to various retail formats and online platforms is providing consumers with choice of alternatives. Further, increasing consumer demand for high quality products at cheaper prices is projected to impose challenges for the hosiery products manufacturers. Increasing prices of raw material is shrinking the profit margins of manufacturers. Moreover, intense competition among global and regional players is restricting hosiery manufacturers to increase prices for their products which in turn is restricting new investment for expansion of production capacity of the hosiery products.

Do Inquiry buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/58258

Competitive Insights:

The market is highly fragmented in nature. The presence of large well established and regional manufacturers makes the market highly competitive. They compete on the basis of product differentiation and pricing. Some of the major players present in this market are Hanesbrands, Golden Lady, Gilden Activewear, CSP International, Tefron and Wolford AG among others.

Key Trends:

Emerging economies offers huge untapped market potential

Advancement in technologies provide huge market opportunities

High competition due to growing international trade

Browse the full report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/hosiery-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Hosiery Market

2.2 Hosiery Market (US$ Bn), by Product Type, 2016

2.3 Hosiery Market (US$ Bn), by Geography, 2016

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Rising Disposable Income of Consumers and Rising Population

3.2.1.1 World Population (Bn), 2011-2015

3.2.2 Shift In Shopping Trends

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Material

3.3.2 High Competition Due to Growing International Trade

3.4 Future Prospects

3.4.1 Strong Demand from Emerging Economies

3.4.1.1 GDP Per Capita (US$ Trillion), India and China, 2011 – 2015

3.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

Chapter 4 Global Hosiery Market Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Product Type, 2016

4.3 Socks

4.3.1 Global Hosiery Market Revenue, by Socks Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

4.4 Tights

4.4.1 Global Hosiery Market Revenue, by Tights Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

4.5 Leggings

4.5.1 Global Hosiery Market Revenue, by Leggings Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

4.6 Pantyhose

4.6.1 Global Hosiery Market Revenue, by Pantyhose Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Global Hosiery Market Revenue, by Others Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 5 Global Hosiery Market, By Geography

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2015

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hosiery Market Value, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.2.2 North America Hosiery Market Value, by Country, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hosiery Market Value, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.3.2 Europe Hosiery Market Value, by Country, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hosiery Market Value, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hosiery Market Value, by Country, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Hosiery Market Value, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.5.2 Latin America Hosiery Market Value, by Country, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.6 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.6.1 MEA Hosiery Market Value, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

5.6.2 MEA Hosiery Market Value, by Region, 2015-2025 (US$ Bn)

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

6.1 CSP International Fashion Group S.P.A.

6.2 Donna Karan International, Inc.

6.3 Gildan Activewear, Inc.

6.4 Golden Lady Company SpA.

6.5 Grupo Synkro SA de CV

6.6 Hanesbrands, Inc.

6.7 Lux Industries Limited

6.8 Nahar Group of Companies

6.9 Rupa & Co. Ltd.

6.10 Tefron

6.11 Wolford AG

6.12 AYK International, Inc.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58258

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com