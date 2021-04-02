IN-FLIGHT WI-FI MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global In-Flight Wi-Fi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Flight Wi-Fi development in United States, Europe and China.

In-Flight Wi-Fi allows air passengers to get online, do basic browsing, to get connected using cell phones via voice calls, emails, and SMS or MMS.

Increasing demand for in-flight connectivity and entertainment services and growing focus of airlines to enhance passenger experience are major factors driving revenue growth of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.

The key players covered in this study

Gogo LLC

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

ViaSat Inc.

Thales Group

SITA

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ThinKom Solutions Inc.

Kymeta Corporation

EchoStar Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Business Jet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Narrow Body Aircraft

1.5.3 Wide Body Aircraft

1.5.4 Very Large Aircraft

1.5.5 Business Jet

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size

2.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players In-Flight Wi-Fi Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into In-Flight Wi-Fi Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Key Players in United States

5.3 United States In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Type

5.4 United States In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Key Players in China

7.3 China In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Type

7.4 China In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Key Players in India

10.3 India In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Type

10.4 India In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 In-Flight Wi-Fi Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America In-Flight Wi-Fi Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Gogo LLC

12.1.1 Gogo LLC Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.1.4 Gogo LLC Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Gogo LLC Recent Development

12.2 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

12.2.1 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.2.4 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Recent Development

12.3 ViaSat Inc.

12.3.1 ViaSat Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.3.4 ViaSat Inc. Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ViaSat Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Thales Group

12.4.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.4.4 Thales Group Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.5 SITA

12.5.1 SITA Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.5.4 SITA Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SITA Recent Development

12.6 Panasonic Corporation

12.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.6.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Honeywell International Inc.

12.7.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.7.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

12.8 ThinKom Solutions Inc.

12.8.1 ThinKom Solutions Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.8.4 ThinKom Solutions Inc. Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ThinKom Solutions Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Kymeta Corporation

12.9.1 Kymeta Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.9.4 Kymeta Corporation Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Kymeta Corporation Recent Development

12.10 EchoStar Corporation

12.10.1 EchoStar Corporation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 In-Flight Wi-Fi Introduction

12.10.4 EchoStar Corporation Revenue in In-Flight Wi-Fi Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 EchoStar Corporation Recent Development

Continued…..

