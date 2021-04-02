Internet of Vehicle Market Outlook 2019 Top Manufacturers, Trends, Growth, Business Strategies, Forecast to 2025

Global Internet of Vehicle Market to reach USD 655.8 billion by 2025.

Global Internet of Vehicle Market valued approximately USD 49.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 33.13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Internet of Vehicle Market are rise in trends of vehicle tracking & safety and surging adoption of Internet of Things. In addition, increasing demand for GID processor is on rise due to the security of vehicle is also a major driving factor of Internet of vehicle market. The major restraining factors of Internet of Vehicle Market are high risk of data loss and inefficiency in determining the exact vehicle position. Internet of things (IoT) is a worldwide network connecting all the smarts object together. It is the way in which all things are enabled to talk with each other’s. Whenever those smart things are connected over internet are restricted to only vehicles, then it is called as Internet-of-Vehicles

The regional analysis of Global Internet of Vehicle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe due to increase in investment on automation and infrastructure with 43% share in 2017. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Internet of vehicle. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the forecasted period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of vehicle tracking and safety.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Ford Motor Company

• Texas Instrument Inc.

• Audi AG

• Intel Corporation

• SAP

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Apple Inc.

• Google Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

By Technology:

 Wi-Fi

 Bluetooth

 NFC

 Cellular

 Others

By Communication Type:

 Vehicle-to-Vehicle

 Vehicle-to-infrastructure

 Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Target Audience of the Global Internet of Vehicle Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors