Medical Tourism Market Analysis by Leading Key Insights, Increasing Demand, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027

“Domestic Medical Tourism” is where people who live in one country travel to another city, region or state to receive better medical treatment or greater care than they would have in their own home city. Medical tourism most often is for surgeries, like cardiovascular, cosmetic and others.

Medical Tourism refers to where people from one country travel to another country to receive medical, treatment. People travel for medical care because of affordability, better access to care or a higher level of quality of care.

However patients also travel for dental tourism or fertility tourism purposes. People with rare conditions may travel to countries where the treatment is better understood. However, almost all types of health care are available, including psychiatry, alternative medicine, and convalescent care and even burial services.

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Samitivej Hospitals

Bangkok Hospital Group

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Hamad Medical Corporation

Asklepios Kliniken Gmbh

Sunway Medical Centre

Yanhee International Hospital

Asian Heart Institute

The global medical tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, surgical site, end user and geography.

Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment and other treatments

