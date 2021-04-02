Melamine Formaldehyde Market Global Trends, Statistics Size, Regional Analysis, Share, application, Forecast to 2023

The global melamine formaldehyde market has been driven by its growing production in automotive, construction and building, electronics, wood & furniture, packaging, chemicals, and others. Moreover, it is estimated that the construction and building segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to increasing consumption of melamine resins in different products such as ceiling tile and foam board.

A solid thermosetting polymer which is formed by the condensation polymerization is called melamine formaldehyde. It cannot be restructured or remolded. It is mainly known for excellent UV resistance, corrosion and thermal resistance, fire retardant, and durable properties. It is used to provide the flexibility, comfort and biocompatibility nature in the product.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the major players functioning in the global melamine formaldehyde market are

BASF SE (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (the U.S.)

Hexion (the U.S.)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc (Japan)

Allnex group (Germany.)

INEOS Melamines (the U.K.)

Chemiplastica SPA (Italy)

Hexza Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Chemisol Italia s.r.l. (Italy)

Borealis Agrolinz Melamine GmbH (Austria)

Segmental Analysis: –

The Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market is segregated into the type and end-use. The methylated and non-methylated formaldehydes are segmented on the basis of type. Among these, the methylated formaldehyde segment is accounted for a major share of the market due to its growing use in coatings, textiles and other industries.

The investors in the automotive industry are encouraging the manufacturers to use melamine resins as a substitute for heavy materials due to its ecofriendly, corrosion resistant and durability. Therefore, the segment is predicted to witness a rapid growth in the market owing to growing use of lighter weight materials.

Moreover, the electronics, wood furniture and chemical segments in the market have been driven by the exceptional features offered by the product such as abrasion resistance, low density materials, high standard, among others.

Intended Audience: –

Melamine Formaldehyde Manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Melamine Formaldehyde

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Regional Analysis:–

The Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market is spanned across five key regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major portion of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to rising demand for Melamine Formaldehydes in various applications. Due to these factors, China, Japan and India are the major players in this region.

The North American region has observed a notable growth in the market due to growing demand of formaldehyde resins in end-use industries such as coatings, textiles, paper, plywood, and others. It is observed that the packaging segment is set to witness a higher CAGR in the market owing to rapid consumption of melamine resins in jar lids, board and beverage cans. Due to these factors, U.S., Canada and Mexico are the major players in this region.

