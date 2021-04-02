Nano and Micro Satellite Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2018 – 2023

2018-2023 Global Nano and Micro Satellite Market Report Status and Outlook

Nanosatellite refers to an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 1 and 10 kg. Designs and proposed designs of these types may be launched individually, or they may have multiple nanosatellites working together or in formation, in which case, sometimes the term “satelliteswarm” or “fractionated spacecraft” may be applied. Some designs require a larger “mother” satellite for communication with ground controllers or for launching and docking with nanosatellites.

With continued advances in the miniaturization and capability increase of electronic technology and the use of satellite constellations, nanosatellites are increasingly capable of performing commercial missions that previously required microsatellites. For example, a 6U CubeSat standard has been proposed to enable a constellation of 35 8 kg Earth-imaging satellites to replace a constellation of five 156 kg RapidEye Earth-imaging satellites, at the same mission cost, with significantly increased revisit times: every area of the globe can be imaged every 3.5 hours rather than the once per 24 hours with the RapidEye constellation.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Nano and Micro Satellite market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Boeing Space Systems, Innovative Solution In Space, Isis Group, Gomspace, Aerospace Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Sierra Nevada, Ruag Group, Geooptics, Planet Labs

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Earth Observation/ Remote Sensing

Science/R&D

Commercial Reconnaissance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Civil/Government

Military

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nano and Micro Satellite market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Nano and Micro Satellite market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nano and Micro Satellite players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nano and Micro Satellite with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Nano and Micro Satellite submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Nano and Micro Satellite Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Nano and Micro Satellite Key Players

4 Nano and Micro Satellite by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9 Key Investors in Nano and Micro Satellite

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 Boeing Space Systems

10.1.1 Company Details

10.1.2 Nano and Micro Satellite Product Offered

10.1.3 Boeing Space Systems Nano and Micro Satellite Market Size

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 Boeing Space Systems News

10.2 Innovative Solution In Space

10.2.1 Company Details

10.2.2 Nano and Micro Satellite Product Offered

10.2.3 Innovative Solution In Space Nano and Micro Satellite Market Size

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Innovative Solution In Space News

10.3 Isis Group

10.3.1 Company Details

10.3.2 Nano and Micro Satellite Product Offered

10.3.3 Isis Group Nano and Micro Satellite Market Size

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 Isis Group News

10.4 Gomspace

