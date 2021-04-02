Newborn Screening Market an Emerging Market Nowadays & Expected to Grow Exponentially in the Next Few Years

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Newborn Screening Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

“Market Overview

The newborn screening market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.0%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include growing newborn screening programs, rising incidences of congenital diseases, raising funding from government sectors for newborn screening, and advancements in technologies used in newborn screening.

Newborn screening represents one of the major child health advances of the past century, and there have been many advancements in the technologies used in newborn screening. The rapid pace of developments in the field of expanded newborn screening has been made possible, by technological advances in the ability to detect multiple compounds diagnostic of different inborn errors of metabolism in neonatal dried blood specimens. After the success of newborn screening in phenylketonuria, experts in this area are optimistic that further health benefits may rise in the future. Also, one of the most exciting and powerful advancements in this field is the commercialization of hybrid instruments. The manufacturers are focusing on the high sensitivity, resolution, throughput, and cost effectiveness to gain a foothold in the market. Hence, many companies have been influenced by emerging technologies, and have adopted many new clinical testing platforms for use. The examples include the use of tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) for amino acidopathies and organic acidurias, multi-marker HPLC testing for hemoglobinopathies, multi-analyte immunoassays for HIV, Hepatitis B, and C antibodies, as well as second-tier DNA-based assays that detect mutation panels, and next-generation sequencing technologies for cystic fibrosis and other disorders. The aforementioned factors are likely to drive the market, globally.

However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures, across the world, may hinder the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism, in order to identify the disease. The early detection and appropriate standards of diagnosis and treatment can prevent death, and promote healthy development of an infant. The newborn screening market is driven by increase in the incidence of neonatal diseases, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests.

Key Market Trends

Dried Blood Spot is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue Share in the Test Type Segment

Dried blood spot tests (DBS) are expected to continue their domination during the forecast period. DBS sampling has been used to screen newborn babies for congenital metabolic diseases, for over 50 years. Advantages of DBS sampling include minimal volume requirements (approximately 30 – 100 µL per spot), ease of sample attainment by finger or heel stick with minimal training required, and ease of transport and sample stability. Autism, lymphomas and leukemia, and many other metabolic conditions can be diagnosed through this test. Dried blood spot analysis offers the advantage of collecting a small sample volume, which is easily transported. Thus, rising diseases in the newborns are boosting the market growth.

However, factors, such as the lack of uniformity of newborn screening policies and procedures across the world, and false positive and false negative results, may hinder the growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for newborn screening, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This is primarily due to the growing prevalence of congenital disorders and enforced testing in all the 50 states of the nation. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of the disorders in the newborn and rising demand for advanced systems. The presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to further propel the market in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The newborn screening market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of the market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. A large portion of the market share is held by companies, like Agilent Technologies Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Masimo Corp., and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and among others.

