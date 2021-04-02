Next Generation Biometrics Market Segmentation, Recent Developments and Business Analysis over Distributed Regions, 2018- 2027

Through biometrics, an individual is identified and authenticated on a suite of recognizable and verifiable data. This data is unique and specific as per the individual. The biometric authentication is a process of comparing the individual’s characteristics with an individual’s biometric “template” to verify resemblance. Next generation biometrics are widely used among the corporates, industries and government bodies to prevent unauthorized entry of a person.

The factors driving the next generation biometrics market is, with rapid enhancement in advanced technologies, many security measures in the smartphone are getting introduced which is one of a factor is driving the market. Moreover, the need to protect personal data, highly secured methods of authentication are developed to strive for the next generation biometrics market. This is anticipated to bring more opportunities to the players in the forthcoming period.

The report aims to provide an overview of the next generation biometrics market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, industry vertical and geography. The global next generation biometrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading next generation biometrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global next generation biometrics market is segmented on the basis of type, component and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented into fingerprint recognition, face recognition, signature recognition, iris recognition and others. On the basis of component, the next generation biometrics market is segmented into hardware and software. The next generation biometrics market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into military & defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, government, automotive and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Next generation biometrics market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

-3M Company

-Aware, Inc.

-ASSA ABLOY

-Bio-Key International Inc.

-Crossmatch

-Fujitsu Limited

-Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC.

-Morpho (Safran group)

-NEC Corporation

-Thales Group

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Next generation biometrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Next generation biometrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Next generation biometrics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Next generation biometrics in these regions.

