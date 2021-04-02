Nylon 6 and 66 Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies for Forecast 2025

Nylon 6 is a semicrystalline polyamide. Unlike most other nylons, nylon 6 is not a condensation polymer, but instead is formed by ring-opening polymerization. Nylon 66 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid, which give nylon 66 its name.

The growth of the PA-6 & 66 market is associated with its accelerated usage in the automobile industry as different components promoting reduced vehicle weights, and fewer emissions to the atmosphere.

Global Nylon 6 & 66 market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nylon 6 & 66.

This report researches the worldwide Nylon 6 & 66 market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nylon 6 & 66 breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Lanxess

Huntsman

AdvanSix

Ube

INVISTA

Domo Chemicals

Toray

Ashley Polymers

Ascend Performance Materials

Hongwu

Goodfellow

Nylon 6 & 66 Breakdown Data by Type

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Nylon 6 & 66 Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronic

Engineering Plastic

Textiles

Nylon 6 & 66 Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nylon 6 & 66 capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Nylon 6 & 66 manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nylon 6 & 66 :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Nylon 6 & 66 Production by Regions

Chapter Five: Nylon 6 & 66 Consumption by Regions

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

