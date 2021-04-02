Operating Systems Market is expected to be worth billions of Dollars a year | Microsoft

An operating system is the most critical program that enables a computing device to function efficiently. All general purpose computers are ought to have an operating systems to run other applications and programs. These operating systems are designed to perform simple tasks such as sending output to the display, identifying input from input devices, keeping track of directories and files on the storage drives, and controlling peripheral devices, such as printers.

Exponential growth in the demand for smart phones in the rapidly urbanizing economies is a prime factor driving the demand for operating systems. In addition the widespread trend of technological innovation has raised the demand for operating systems that are capable of coping up with management of the advanced technologies and intelligent devices. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets.

The report aims to provide an overview of operating systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, device type and geography. The global operating systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading operating systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global operating systems market is segmented on the basis of type, and device type. Based type, the market is segmented as Windows, MacOSX, Linux, and Others. On the basis of the device type the market is segmented as Desktop PC/Laptop, Smartphones, and Others.

The report also includes the profiles of key operating systems companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Apple

– Canonical Ltd.

– Google Inc.

– Hewlett Packard

– IBM Corp.

– Linux

– Microsoft Corp.

– QNX Software Systems

– Red Hat

– Sun Solaris

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global operating systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The operating systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting operating systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the operating systems market in these regions.

