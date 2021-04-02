Patient Flow Management Market 2019 Global Analysis McKesson ,Care Logistics,Epic Systems ,Intelligent In Sites,Aptean,Cerner ,Teletracking Technologies, Central Logic,Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Sonitor Technologies,q

Global Patient flow management Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Patient flow management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Patient flow management market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Patient flow management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Patient flow management players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global patient flow management market is expected to reach US$ 2,126.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 452.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.9% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors.

The patient flow management market by product is segmented into integrated and standalone. The standalone segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of 68.2% in 2017. With the inclusion of integrated solution, patient safety is also improved, with fewer instance of mistaken identity or errors associated with manual data handling

Leading Patient flow management Market Players:

McKesson Corporation

Care Logistics

Epic Systems Corporation

Intelligent In Sites

Aptean

Cerner Corporation

Teletracking Technologies, Inc.

Central Logic

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

An exclusive Patient flow management market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Patient flow management Market By End-User Verticals, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Patient flow management market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and service launch & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global patient flow management industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: Allscripts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company to expand the Allscripts FollowMyHealth platform.

2017: Allscripts acquired McKesson Corporation’s hospital and health system IT business to expand Allscripts client base in U.S. hospitals and health systems and expands its solutions portfolio

2017: Care Logistics partnered with New York Hospital System to transform care delivery and lower the cost of care.

2015: Aptean announced acquisition of the Medworxx Solutions Inc. The acquisition has helped the company to enter into the healthcare industry. Medworxx was among the leading providers of clinical patient flow, compliance and education solutions to more than 350 hospitals internationally, including Canada, France, the United States and the United Kingdom

2015: Cerner acquired Siemens Health Services’ assets, client relationships and associates.

Also, key Patient flow management market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

