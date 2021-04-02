Personal Services market is Thriving Worldwide

The personal services market consists of the sales of personal services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal and laundry services to individuals, households, and businesses. Services performed include: personal care services; death care services; laundry and drycleaning services; and a wide range of other personal services, such as pet care (except veterinary) services, photofinishing services, temporary parking services, and dating services.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global personal services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global personal services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global personal services market.

Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the need of customers demanding the use of safer personal care products. Organic products are natural products which are prepared using natural and organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. The supply of locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable for customers. Some of the organic products being used by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products. The organic personal care market is expected to grow at 10% to reach $25 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for organic salons.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered: Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Other Personal Services, Private Households, Beauty Salons, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Spas & Massage, Other Personal Care Services, Funeral Homes And Funeral Services, Cemeteries And Crematories, Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated), Linen And Uniform Supply, Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services, Photofinishing, Parking Lots And Garages, All Other Personal Services, In-house Workers, Outside Workers

Companies Mentioned: Services Corporation International, Sears Holdings, Best Buy, Regis Corporation, Weight Watchers International Inc

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, personal services indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Personal Services Market Characteristics

4. Personal Services Market Product Analysis

5. Personal Services Market Supply Chain

6. Personal Services Market Customer Information

7. Personal Services Market Trends and Strategies

8. Personal Services Market Size and Growth

9. Personal Services Market Regional Analysis

10. Personal Services Market Segmentation

11. Personal Services Market Segments

12. Personal Services Market Metrics

13. Asia-Pacific Personal Services Market

14. Western Europe Personal Services Market

15. Eastern Europe Personal Services Market

16. North America Personal Services Market

17. South America Personal Services Market

18. Middle East Personal Services Market

19. Africa Personal Services Market

20. Personal Services Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Personal Services Market

22. Market Background: Services Market

23. Recommendations

24. Appendix

25. Copyright and Disclaimer

