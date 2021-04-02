Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2025

Global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Market Insights Forecast to 2025

This report presents the worldwide Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The S-AIS is a very high-frequency automatic vessel tracking system that provides location information to ships and shore stations through electronic exchange of data regarding position, identification, course, and speed. AIS enables two-way communication between coastal authorities and several vessels using satellite communication technology.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ExactEarth, Iridium Communications, Orbcomm, Saab AB, Thales, New JRC, Furuno Electric, Garmin International, Raytheon, L-3 Communications, Kongsberg, Raymarine, Maritec

The Class A transponder segment will dominate the market during the forecast period. Much of this segment’s growth is primarily due to the ability of these transponders to transmit information more frequently and detect vessels even in dense areas. Several commercial vessels carrying expensive commodities are installing Class A transponders to achieve high traceability and better monitoring and controlling features. The increase in the number of larger vessels in maritime traffic and decrease in the price of transponders will augment the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

During 2017, the Americas dominated the market, where North America accounted for almost 37% of the overall regional revenue. The primary reason for this region’s growth is due to the increasing development of AIS solutions for the US national defense. The AIS applications help in storm and hurricane disaster management and in volcano monitoring, which is highly critical in this region. The implementation of big data analytics services will boost the market for AIS in the region over the next four years.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Production by Regions

5 Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ExactEarth

8.1.1 ExactEarth Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 ExactEarth Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 ExactEarth Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Product Description

8.1.5 ExactEarth Recent Development

8.2 Iridium Communications

8.2.1 Iridium Communications Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Iridium Communications Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Iridium Communications Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Product Description

8.2.5 Iridium Communications Recent Development

8.3 Orbcomm

8.3.1 Orbcomm Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Orbcomm Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Orbcomm Satellite-based Automatic Identification Systems Product Description

8.3.5 Orbcomm Recent Development

8.4 Saab AB

