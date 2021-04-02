Spinal Trauma Devices Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2027

The spinal trauma devices are used to treat the damage caused to the spinal cord.The market of spinal trauma devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, market growth with increasing number of spinal cord injuries, rising number of road accidents, advancements in medical technology, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Also, the rising awareness among the population about the medically advanced devices drives the growth of spinal trauma devices market. However, high surgical costs, strict regulatory guidelines for the approval of new medical devices, and lack of reimbursements in emerging economies are restraining the growth of the global spinal trauma devices market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Orthofix Internation N.V, DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic, NuVasive, Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Spinal Technology, Inc. and Stryker.

The global spinal trauma devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, type of surgery, end user and geography. The product segment includes, spinal fusion devices, spinal biologics, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spinal bone growth stimulators, spinal bone grafts. Based on technology, the spinal trauma devices market is segmented as, fusion and fixation technology, vertebral compression fracture treatment, motion preservation technologies. On the basis of type of surgery, the global spinal trauma devices market is classified into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. The end user segment consists of hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall spinal trauma devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the spinal trauma devices market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising spinal cord injury incidences, presence of developed healthcare facilities, and intitiatives by various organizations such as North American Spine Foundation for increasing the awareness among the population and providing education and training to the healthcare professionals and public. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due high investments in healthcare by the private players and increasing spinal cord injuries due to road accidents and falls.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Spinal Trauma Devices Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Spinal Trauma Devices Market Analysis- Global Analysis Spinal Trauma Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Product Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Technology Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By Type Of Surgery Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – By End User North America Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Europe Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Asia Pacific Spinal Trauma Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Middle East & Africa (Mea) Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 South And Central America Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market -Industry Landscape Spinal Trauma Devices Market -Key Company Profiles Appendix

