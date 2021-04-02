Sports Medicine Devices Market is Expected to Reach $12,730 million by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 7.3%

The report on “Sports Medicine Devices Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

The global sports medicine devices market was valued at $7,175 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Sports medicine is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. The major objectives of sports medicine are to enhance the athletic performance and prevent the risk of future injuries. In addition, sports medicines improve body functions and minimize the disability of patients. The key factors that drive the market growth of the global sports medicines market include rise in incidence of injuries associated with sports, increase in participation in sports activities, and surge in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc. (Orthofix International N.V.), Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ceterix Orthopaedics, General Electric Company, KFx Medical LLC, Medtronic Plc., MedShape, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., NuVasive, Inc.

The global sports medicine devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into orthopedics devices, body reconstruction & repair, body support & recovery, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. The orthopedics devices segment is further fragmented into arthroscopy devices, fracture repair devices, artificial joint implants, and prosthesis. Body reconstruction & repair is subsegmented into surgical equipment, and bone/cartilage repair & reconstruction. Furthermore, the body support & recovery segment is classified into thermal therapy, support devices & braces, and compression devices. Body monitoring & evaluation segment is categorized into respiratory, hemodynamic, cardiac, musculoskeletal, and others. The applications covered in the study include knee hand – wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle – foot injury, arm – elbow injury, knee injury, back – spine injury, and hip – groin injury.

Among products, the body reconstruction & repair segment generated highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period. Considering the applications, knee injury segment is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in incidence of knee ligament injuries during sports activities.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Sports Medicine Devices Market Size

2.2 Sports Medicine Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Sports Medicine Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Sports Medicine Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Sports Medicine Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Sports Medicine Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Sports Medicine Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Sports Medicine Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Sports Medicine Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Sports Medicine Devices Breakdown Data by End User

