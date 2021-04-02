Switchgear Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2025) | Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Switchgear Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 106 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Switchgear is the combination of electrical disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment.

One of the basic functions of switchgear is protection, which is interruption of short-circuit and overload fault currents while maintaining service to unaffected circuits. Switchgear also provides isolation of circuits from power supplies. Besides, switchgear is also used to enhance system availability by allowing more than one source to feed a load.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Hyosung

Alstom

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Hitachi

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Eaton

General Electric

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Powell Industries

TE Connectivity

Larsen and Toubro

Elektrobudowa

Zpue

Lucy Electric

Hawker Siddeley Switchgear

Sel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

< 1 kV

1-36 kV

36-72.5 kV

> 72.5 kV

Market segment by Application, split into

Transmission and Distribution Utilities

Manufacturing and Process Industries

Commercial and Residential Infrastructure

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Switchgear status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Switchgear development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Switchgear are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

