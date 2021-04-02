Reportocean.com “Global AC-DC Power Supply Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global AC-DC Power Supply Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global ac-dc power supply market is expected to grow from USD 18.72 billion 2017 to USD 29.94 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.94%.

On the basis of output, the global ac-dc power supply market is studied across Multiple-output, Regulated, Single-output, and Variable-output.

On the basis of product, the global ac-dc power supply market is studied across Configurable Type AC-DC Power Supply, Din Rail, Enclosed/Encapsulated, Open Frame, and PCB Mount.

On the basis of application, the global ac-dc power supply market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Electrical Equipment, and Industrial Equipment.

On the basis of geography, the global ac-dc power supply market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Ametek Programmable Power, Inc.: The potential growing player for the global ac-dc power supply market”

The key players profiled in the global ac-dc power supply market are Ametek Programmable Power, Inc., B&k Precision Corporation, Camtec Systemelektronik GMBH, Channel Well Technology Co.,Ltd., Cosel Europe GmbH, Deutronic Elektronik GmbH, EPS Stromversorgung GmbH, FEAS GmbH, GlobTek, Inc., HiTek Power GmbH, Keithley Instruments, Inc., Lineage Power Holdings, Inc., MicroPower Direct, Powersolve Electronics Ltd., and Traco Electronic AG.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global ac-dc power supply market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global ac-dc power supply market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global ac-dc power supply market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ac-dc power supply market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global ac-dc power supply market.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Challenges

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.5. Industry Rivalry

4.5. Pricing Analysis

5. Global AC-DC Power Supply Market, by Output

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Multiple-output

5.3. Regulated

5.4. Single-output

5.5. Variable-output

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

