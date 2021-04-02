Reportocean.com “Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market – Premium Insight, FPNV Positioning Matrix, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21931

The global big data as a service market is expected to grow from USD 2,613.68 million 2017 to USD 15,921.68 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.45%.

“Growing demand for unified solution is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of big data as a service market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are growing demand for unified solution, reduction in implementation cost, rising usage of data science and cloud-based predictive analytics, and increase in volume of real time heterogeneous data. However, some factors such as regulatory compliance and security issues, and lack of big data it skills may hinder the market growth. The global big data as a service market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as rise in demand for the advanced analytics and data warehousing solutions, and attractive investment in it sectors by the businesses. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to complexity in data consolidation, and privacy threats. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global big data as a service market market.

On the basis of industry, the global big data as a service market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of geography, the global big data as a service market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Accenture: The potential growing player for the global big data as a service market”

The key players profiled in the global big data as a service market are Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines?Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., SunGard Data Systems Inc., Teradata Corporation, and UST Global Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global big data as a service market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global big data as a service market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global big data as a service market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global big data as a service market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global big data as a service market.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21931

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.1.1. Growing demand for unified solution

4.4.1.2. Reduction in implementation cost

4.4.1.3. Rising usage of data science and cloud-based predictive analytics

4.4.1.4. Increase in volume of real time heterogeneous data

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.2.1. Regulatory compliance and security issues

4.4.2.2. Lack of big data IT skills

4.4.3. Opportunities

4.4.3.1. Rise in demand for the advanced analytics and data warehousing solutions

4.4.3.2. Attractive investment in IT sectors by the businesses

4.4.4. Challenges

4.4.4.1. Complexity in data consolidation

4.4.4.2. Privacy Threats

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.5.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.5. Industry Rivalry

5. Global Big Data as a Service Market, by Industry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.3. Automotive & Transportation

5.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

5.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

5.7. Education

5.8. Energy & Utilities

5.9. Government & Public Sector

5.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.11. Information Technology

5.12. Manufacturing

5.13. Media & Entertainment

5.14. Telecommunication

5.15. Travel & Hospitality

Continued..

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=21931

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]