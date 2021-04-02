Reportocean.com “Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Cyber-Physical System (CPS) Market – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

The global cyber-physical system market is expected to grow from USD 48.91 billion 2017 to USD 78.91 billion by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.07%.

On the basis of industry, the global cyber-physical system market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Building, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods & Retail, Education, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication, and Travel & Hospitality.

On the basis of geography, the global cyber-physical system market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia).

“Dell EMC: The potential growing player for the global cyber-physical system market”

The key players profiled in the global cyber-physical system market are Dell EMC, HPE, Hitachi Vantara, Honeywell International, Inc., Intel, International Business Machines?Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, and VMware Inc..

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1. Research Methodology

2.1.1. Research Instruments

2.1.1.1. Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2. Primary Instrument

2.1.2. Research Approaches

2.1.2.1. Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2. Top-down Approach

2.1.3. Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4. Research Assumptions

2.1.5. Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.2. Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1. Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2. Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1. Market Connectivity

4.2. Market Data Feed

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Challenges

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

4.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.5. Industry Rivalry

5. Global Cyber-Physical System Market, by Industry

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.3. Automotive & Transportation

5.4. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

5.5. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5.6. Consumer Goods & Retail

5.7. Education

5.8. Energy & Utilities

5.9. Government & Public Sector

5.10. Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.11. Information Technology

5.12. Manufacturing

5.13. Media & Entertainment

5.14. Telecommunication

5.15. Travel & Hospitality

Continued..

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

