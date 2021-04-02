Travel Insurance Market Insight 2019 Development Strategy, Analytical Overview, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2024

Travel insurance is only a very small part of the overall general insurance market, it covers is available for single trip, annual multi-trip and long stay trips. and the detail are mainly medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country. Among different applications， in 2022, family traveler will take the largest part, accout for 45.59% Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America are the three regions that shares most percentage. According to this study, over the next five years the Travel Insurance market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20900 million by 2024, from US$ 13800 million in 2019.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

Segmentation by product type:

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Segmentation by application:

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Others

Market Segmentation:

The Travel Insurance aims to categorize entire worldwide market into various segments for better understanding. This has been done based on numerous parameters including product type, service type, application, end use, technology, geographical region, etc. This provides detailed description of each segments which may help readers to understand the market into smaller parts of it. The study provides insights in relevance with several components of each segment including market share, revenue, past performance, growth drivers, future outlook and more.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

Global Travel Insurance Market report has been developed through thorough primary research and credible secondary research as well as information sources. The report also features qualitative and quantitative examination by analysing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across significant points in the industry’s value chain. To conclude, the study related to Travel Insurance Market enlists estimations and forecasts derived by team of expert analysts with the help of analytical methodology, historic data figures and wholistic perspective.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Travel Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Travel Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Travel Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Travel Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Travel Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.